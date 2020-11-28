Winter in the City
Eat, shop, stay, and play in Downtown Denver’s Winter Wonderland.
EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF WINTER IN THE CITY!
Winter in the City is a celebration of the holidays in a way that only Downtown Denver can provide. We invite you to unwrap the magic of the season as we light up the city in new ways, with sparkling lights, music, food, festive decorations, entertainment, and the beloved floats from the annual Parade of Lights spread throughout the Center City to provide a safe celebration for our entire community. Join us in bringing classic Denver holiday traditions to life, while rekindling the youthful joy of the holiday season. Check back here & look at the 30+ events on the calendar below to keep up with experiences and holiday happenings all Winter long.
WINTER IN THE CITY EXPERIENCES AND PROMOTIONS
Unwrap the magic of the Winter in the City by supporting Downtown Denver businesses! Bundle up, and experience the most festive lights, staycations, treats, decorations, markets, music, and more. Take a look at the list of offers and activities for you eat, shop, stay, and play during Winter in the City 2020!Experiences and Promotions
WINTER IN THE CITY SCAVENGER HUNTS
Winter in the City Scavenger hunts are a free, on-demand, outdoor activity, and a fun way to be guided through Downtown Denver’s Winter Wonderland. Clues will lead participants around the parts of downtown Denver that have winter lights and decorations, and of course the beloved floats from the 9News Parade of Lights. Complete a scavenger hunt by December 31 and be entered into a weekly drawing for great downtown prizes, including staycation hotel stays, restaurant gift cards, and more!PLAY SCAVENGER HUNTS
WINTER IN THE CITY INTERACTIVE MAP
Click here to access an interactive map with all the Winter in the City attractions. Sort by retail and restaurant offers, holiday activities, parking options, and more!OPEN MAP
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
9NEWS PARADE OF LIGHTS
November 27-December 31
The beloved community tradition, 9NEWS Parade of Lights, is transforming in 2020! This year’s Parade will be a multi-week, socially safe extravaganza of activities across downtown. The floats you know and love will be displayed throughout downtown for several weeks beginning Friday, November 27. We invite you to come downtown and experience the Parade like never before.
VISIT SANTA!
November 27-December 24
Visit Santa atop his sleigh at Denver Pavilions, sponsored by Ent Credit Union. Santa will be on hand November 27, 28, and December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and Christmas Eve from 5 PM to 7 PM while the float is illuminated. Visitors can take socially-distant selfies and photos with Santa and pick-up free goodies from Ent’s elves as well.
16TH ST. MALL HOLIDAY FESTIVAL
November 13 – December 20
The 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival is a the Holiday shopping event of the year taking place in the center of Downtown Denver on the historic 16th Street Mall. This curated holiday shopping marketplace boasts an enormous array of fine arts, handmade crafts, delectable food, home décor, and unique holiday gifts. This holiday shopping extravaganza features an awesome selection of one of-a-kind seasonal items, high quality handcrafted goods, fabulous holiday gift ideas, delicious specialty foods, and more. Admission is free.
MILE HIGH TREE
November 20 – January 2
Denver’s newest holiday tradition, VISIT DENVER’s Mile High Tree, returns for a second year at a new location on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street. Click here to view the full schedule and all the steps being taken to keep visitors safe. This 110-foot-tall digital art installation is one of the largest of its kind in North America!
DENVER CHRISTKINDL MARKET
November 20 – December 23
The German American Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas market in Civic Center Park in the spirit of an age-old German tradition. Craftspeople and artisans will offer rare, imported products, and food vendors will dish out European fare.
Grab a Brat and a Glühwein (spiced mulled wine) and stroll the Market, soaking in the warmth and merriment of the holiday season. The Market is packed with entertainment, including bands, choirs, dancing, and much more.
CULTURAL GROUP PERFORMANCES
November 27-December 24
Confluence Ministries has brought together the community to offer a variety of festive cultural performances at the ‘Christmas Story’ Float in Skyline Park. Check out the schedule and experience song, dance, story, and other enchanting performances from now through Christmas Eve.
DAIRY BLOCK HOLIDAY MARKET
November 27 – December 20
Enjoy an Après ski vibe paired with a European holiday market in the heart of LoDo with the special AF Holiday Market at Dairy Block, running every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Inspired by a European ski village, the AF Holiday Market at Dairy Block will feature 12 vendors offering a wide variety of clothing, home goods, sports gear and more, representing both local Colorado businesses and top national retailers, along with food and drink specials. Free & open to everyone, due to COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is required to limit the number of people in the Alley. Sign up here.
LARIMER SQUARE HOMETOWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS
November 27 – December 31
This winter, Denver’s most historic block has everything you need for a magical holiday season. Find unique gifts from our boutique and independent retailers for everyone on your list, or pick out the perfect tree at our new holiday tree lot. Get into the spirit of season with live music, complimentary cider or cocoa, and grown-up beverages and bites available for purchase. There really is no place like Larimer Square for the holidays!
DENVER LIGHTS AND SIGHTS WALKING TOUR
November 29 – December 28
This holiday season, come embark on a fun-filled 1.5 hour Holiday Lights & Sights walking experience as you take in all of the magic and cheer of this festive time of year in the Mile High City. Come enjoy the unique history, architecture and beauty of Denver’s holiday lights and top sights at night with our Denver Walking Tours team for our limited-run Denver Holiday Lights experience! Only 20 tickets will be sold each evening for these limited-run tours, so purchasing in advance is a must, as there will not be any ticket sales available on-site.
HORSE CARRIAGE & PEDICAB TOURS
All Winter Long
Book a private experience to view the lights and sights downtown, stress-free, with one of several different vendors. Irish Rose: 720-470-9384 | Occasional Carriages: 720-275-2050 | Royalty Carriages: 303-875-6528 | Queen City Horse & Carriage: 720-985-8664 | C.A.T. Pedicabs: 419-262-2319 | Denver Pedicabs 303-990-2486 or 720-473-2344 | High Rolling Pedicab Tours: 207-232-8401
Download the App!
Bundle up and download the FREE 9News Parade of Lights app to unlock a map of the festive floats you know and love, sprinkled throughout Downtown Denver. March to the beat of your own drum and plan your Parade route quickly and easily with the exclusive app. Available for iOS and Android.
Winter In the City 2020 Disclaimer
With the health and safety of our community as our #1 priority, Winter in the City is different this year. This year, you’ll find activities spread throughout Downtown Denver, and as the Rink takes a breather to ensure healthy holidays for everyone, the Parade of Lights will be lighting up all December long for our community.
Downtown Denver Rink Announcement
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Downtown Denver Rink is unable to be produced this year. Stay tuned for more information on what will be taking the rink’s place in Skyline Park during this year’s Winter in the City.
COVID-19 Guidelines
- If you feel sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, please stay home and enjoy the experience online (with a hot cup of cocoa).
- Wear your most festive facial mask – it is required!
- Come on down, but only with those in your household.
- Attendees should refrain from mixing, mingling and coming within six feet of others not in their group.